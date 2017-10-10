You can’t dampen the spirit of the 2017 Hamline Elementary Fall Festival

Posted on 10 October 2017 by Calvin

Photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

The fourth annual Hamline Elementary Fall Festival was held indoors on Sat., Oct 7 due to stormy weather. But, spirits still ran high! A partnership between Hamline Elementary, Hamline Midway Coalition, and the Hancock Recreation Center, this free, family-friendly event was a chance to build community and goodwill in and around the Hamline Midway neighborhood. The fund raiser also supports the Hamline Midway Parent Teacher Association, and art education at the school. Funds were raised through event sponsorship, a silent auction, vendor table fees, and individual donations.

Photo right: Ronnie Walker (left) learned a little drum technique from West Bank School of Music Director David DeGennaro.

Photo left: Parent Nura Ahmed prepared to bag up a few of her Sudanese pastries called fatyre. She also served hibiscus ice tea, and a sprouted sorghum beverage called abreh. Son Abel stood to her left.

Photo right: Photo right: Bei Ruetten has her own small business called, “Be Part of History.” She specializes in playing two costumed characters, and is available to come to girls’ parties to talk about history and period art activities.



Photo left: Dancers took to the floor while the Cuban band Tres Mundos played. Tres Mundos, which means Three Worlds, is made up of flutist/saxophonist Doug Little, pianist/vocalist Viviana Pintabo, and percussionist Eliezer Freites-Santos.

Photo right: Photo left: Caroline Hilk (left) and Kyra Engen of the Hamline Midway Public Art Working Group. More murals are coming to the Snelling Avenue corridor, as neighbors continue to express interest in increasing public art in the neighborhood.

Photo left: Fifth grader Elias Sikorski.

Photo right: The St. Paul Chiropractic and Natural Medicine Center offered free chair massage.

Photo left: Students of the Center for Irish Music (located at Celtic Junction) performed traditional Irish tunes on a variety of instruments.

Photo right: Mortgage specialist Gigi Yau has lived in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood for more than 30 years. She said, “I help people buy homes. I do loans for everybody; I think of everybody as my neighbor.”

Photo left: Horses from the St. Paul Mounted Police Unit greeted kids and parents.

Photo right: Artist Yuyu Negishi (right) worked on the fence weaving project with two students. The idea was to take the chain link fence that runs along Snelling Ave. and turn it into something vibrant, reflecting the energy of the school and rec center nearby.

Photo below: Free play at the enormous LEGO table.

