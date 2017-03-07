Unforgettable adventures found locally at youth summer camps

Posted on 07 March 2017 by Calvin

Popular local options include West Bank School of Music, Friends School, Blackhawks and Como Park

By TESHA M. CHRISTENSEN

Take an unforgettable adventure to Africa this summer or spend a week at Hogwarts. Focus on ballet, Irish dance or tap. Experience the circus. Go for gold in the Animal Olympics at the zoo or create something great at the Friends School. Try tennis, soccer, or mountain biking. Dabble with clay, book arts or sewing. Step back in time and be a history detective.

That’s just the start of the youth camp options available in the Twin Cities area. Browse below for more information on some of the camps offered locally.

IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

BLACKHAWKS OF ST. PAUL

Blackhawks (photo right) offer several exciting half- and full-day soccer camps for players ages 5-18 that encompass a wide variety of activities and skills. Specialty camps focus on specific skills such as ball control, shooting, and goalkeeping.

Cost: $85-195

651-894-3527

http://blackhawksoccer.org

CAMP COMO

Spend some time “Monkeying Around” with your primate pals, go for the gold in “Animal Olympics,” take an “African Adventure” without leaving Como, or try on the hat of a zookeeper or gardener in “Behind-the-Scenes!” Como’s camps focus on developing children’s appreciation for the natural world through play and exploration, behind-the-scenes experiences, interactions with zookeepers and gardeners, and up-close encounters with plant and animal ambassadors. Five-day, half-day or full-day sessions for preschool to grade eight. Extended care is available.

Cost: $135-155

651-487-8272

http://www.tinyurl.com/p3u4lqv

CREATE SOMETHING GREAT AT FRIENDS SCHOOL

Want to make a film just like the professionals do? Feel like biking 10 (or 20!) miles a day? Have a secret stash of poems you want to share? Feel a need to express yourself through paint and paper-folding? Maybe you’d rather argue for the defense in a real courtroom? Friends School will be the place to do that–and more–from June 19-Aug. 4 for ages 4-14. Weekdays, half- and full-day. Extended day care in the mornings and afternoons and need-based financial aid available.

Cost: $105 to $295

651-621-8941

http://www.fsmn.org

GIBBS MUSEUM OF PIONEER AND DAKOTA LIFE CAMPS

Travel back in time and learn about life in the 1800s. Explore seasonal Dakota activities including the maple sugar camp, wild rice village, life in the tipi, hunting games, methods of travel, language, and song. Or enroll in Gibbs Girl or Digging History sessions. Three-day, half-day camps. One-day Pioneer PeeWees camps offered for ages 4-5.

Cost: $19-99

651-646-8629

http://www.rchs.com

HAMLINE YOUNG WRITERS

High school students ages 15-18 can explore the craft, prepare for college, and connect with other young writers in the Twin Cities while working closely with Hamline Creative Writing faculty and published authors.

Cost: $400

651-523-2476

http://www.hamline.edu/gls/youngwriters

MINNESOTA WALDORF SCHOOL

Join the Minnesota Waldorf School for good, old-fashioned summer fun June 12 to Aug. 18. Outdoor games, natural crafts, water play, gardening, caring for the school’s chickens, and much more, all on their beautiful 8-acre campus. 70 East County Road B, St. Paul. For children ages 3.5 to (rising) 6th grade.

Cost: $150- $275

651-487-6700 x202

http://mnwaldorf.org/summercamp

SPIRIT TAE KWON DO

Fun, exciting camps that combine physical fitness and education are offered throughout the summer for school-age kids. Register early for discounts.

651-428-6172

www.istkd.com

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

Make your own games and design circuits. Take a writing workshop entitled: “A Week at Hogwarts.” Debate, play chess, learn about mathematical modeling and forecasting, make movies or delve into creative science options. Eight options at SPA cover a wide range of academic, arts, and enrichment activities for grades 2-12. The Minnesota Institute for Talented Youth offers the ExplorSchool for students in grades 4-6.

Cost: $195-385

651-698-2451

http://www.spa.edu

ST. PAUL BALLET

Summer is a great time to try dance. Programs include workshops and camps for ages 3 and up, weekly drop-in classes for teens and adults, and a new “mommy and me” baby class.

Cost: $8.50-20

651-690-1588

www.spballet.org

ST. PAUL URBAN TENNIS

Located at 30+ sites, St. Paul Urban Tennis offers a summer program for all age groups and skill levels. Tennis lessons combine high-quality instruction with life skills learning. Sampler Camps offer a condensed, 4-day version of the lesson program. Scholarships are available.

612-222-2879

http://stpaulurbantennis.org/2011-summer-program.php

WEST BANK SCHOOL OF MUSIC

There’s something for everyone at WBSM this summer! Camps: Rock, Pop, Funk, Brass, and Girls Rock–Ensembles: Jazz, Gypsy Jazz, Fiddle, String Quartet, and Irish–Guitar Classes: Blues, Celtic, and Finger-style, and more.

612-333-6651

www.wbsm.org

IN THE TWIN CITIES

ADVENTURES IN CARDBOARD

Construct ten castles, get lost in colossal mazes, build suits of armor and more during these five-day, full-day sessions for ages 8-17. Buses available from Powderhorn Park. New this year: Teen Weeks and Advanced AiC.

Cost: $339

612-532-6764

http://julianmcfaul.com

ALEXANDER RAMSEY HOUSE

Solve mysteries of the past in this three-day History Detective Camp for ages 10-13. Or, young ladies ages 9-12 can step back in time in a unique Finishing School for Young Ladies day camp.

Cost: $200-$220

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

ANIMAL HUMANE SOCIETY

Unleashed summer campers entering grades 3-10 spend a full week immersed in animal learning and fun. NEW this year: Campers will spend their time exclusively in the shelters.

Cost: $120-300

763-489-2220

http://www.animalhumanesociety.org/camps

ARTICULTURE

A variety of art disciplines and mediums with themes like mirror images, urban forest, theater, art car, or paper and book arts offered for ages 4-18. Five-day, half- and full-day sessions available.

Cost: $124-275

612-729-5151

http://www.articulture.org

ARTSTART

Grab your passports and join ArtStart artists on an unforgettable adventure to Africa through the arts. Preschool children ages 4-5 years register for “A Start with the Arts” offered morning only the week of July 10-14 and 17-21. Youth ages 13 years and older register for “Camp CREATE” offered June 19-22. Youth select classes taught by professional artists from multiple arts disciplines—music, creative movement/dance, and visual arts. As a result of participating in this 5-day immersion experience, youth gain artistic knowledge and skills, learn about the people, geography, and environment of a place and create artworks and performances inspired by the culture.

Cost: $145-$295. 651-698-2787.

http://www.artstart.org/summer-immersion

CAMP SUNRISE

Camp and canoe while learning leadership and teamwork skills in a seven-day resident camp for youths age 13-18 who live within the city limits of Minneapolis or St. Paul. Held on the St. Croix River in Rush City and organized by YouthCARE.

Cost: free

612-338-1233

http://www.youthcaremn.org

CIRCUS JUVENTAS

Explore international circus arts at Circus Juventas. Five-day, full-day sessions offered for ages 6-15. Or make your own camp with Circus Sampler Days.

Cost: $85-405

651-699-8229

http://www.circusjuventas.org

CONCORDIA LANGUAGE VILLAGES

Experience cultural and language immersion; 15 languages to choose from. Resident camp for ages 6-18 and family camps.

Cost: $960-$4,510

1-800-222-4750

http://www.concordialanguagevillages.org

DODGE NATURE CENTER

Explore prairies, wetlands and woodland trails during full- and half-day, four-day camps offered for students entering 1-8 grades. Shorter sessions are available for ages 3-6.

Cost: $50-200

651-455-4531

http://www.dodgenaturecenter.org

FARM TO TABLE

Make butter, ice cream, and bread while learning about science, agriculture, and history at the Bruentrup Heritage Farm in Maplewood. Plus, students will play old-time games like townball and do arts and crafts. Three four-day sessions offered in July and August.

Cost: $150

651-748-8645

http://www.maplewoodhistoricalsociety.org/pdfs/2017-Summer-Camp.pdf

FIDDLE CAMP

Fiddling taught by master Swedish and American fiddlers, whistle making and folk dancing.

Cost: $235-305

www.yfaminnesota.weeby.com

FOCI MN CENTER FOR GLASS

From fusing to casting to glass blowing, ages 9-18 are introduced to the mesmerizing medium of glass through immersive half-day, five-day experiences.

Cost: $325-425

612-623-3624

http://tinyurl.com/foci2016

FORT SNELLING

Experience the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Become a history investigator. Or, try out what life as an archeologist is like. Camps range from one day to one week.

$45-$250

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

GERMAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CAMPS

Speak, hear, sing, and create in German while exploring subjects ranging from history and art to science and music during five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for grades K-3 at the Germanic-American Institute.

Cost: $130-150

651-222-2979

http://gai-mn.org

IRISH DANCE

Professional Irish Dance training by director Cormac O’Se, an original member of Riverdance.

612-722-7000

www.osheairishdance.com

JUGHEADS JUGGLING CAMP

Half-day, five-day sessions and single day sessions for beginners through experts ages 8-18 enhance hand-eye coordination, boost concentration and build self-confidence.

Cost: $30-110

612-229-3348

http://jugheads.com

KID YOGA

Yoga infused throughout the day via story, dance, and games for campers age 5-12. Located on the Greenway with daily field adventures.

Cost: $75-335

612-202-5164

kidyogamn.com

LEONARDO’S BASEMENT

Girls and boys ages 6 to 17 can design and build their creative ideas, mixing art, science, and technology during partial-day, weekday camps. There are more than 115 classes available over 10 weeks.

Cost: $185-370, scholarships available

612-824-4394

www.leonardosbasement.org

LOPPET ADVENTURE CAMPS

Roller ski, mountain bike, canoe and more during adventure camps for ages 9-13 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis (photo left). Equipment provided during the full-day, five-day sessions.

Cost: $200

612-604-5330

http://loppet.org

MILL CITY MUSEUM

Play music, get creative, bake bread, and construct books while exploring the rich culture of the Minneapolis riverfront district. Campers aged 9-11 will explore a new experience each day at four arts centers.

Cost: $225-$250

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

A variety of athletic, academic and enrichment programs are offered, including woodcarving, viola and cello, combat robots, puddlestompers, fencing, movie making, sewing, painting, rocket science, drumming, and more. Half- and full-day, one- to three-week weekday sessions. Camp Minnehaha, a full day camp for pre-k to grade 8, includes daily devotions, games, indoor and outdoor activities, daily swimming lessons and a weekly off-campus activity (photo right).

Cost: $36-500

612-728-7745, ext. 1

http://www.minnehahaacademy.net

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER

Work with sculpture, tiles, or wheel-thrown pottery in half or full-day sessions for ages 6 and up.

Cost $160-305

612-339-8007

www.northernclaycenter.org

SCIENCE MUSEUM OF MINNESOTA

Summer programs for youth ages 3 to 16 combine science, art, drama, and literature in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves. Programs also offered at the Lee & Rose Warner Nature Center, the state’s oldest outdoor environmental education facility.

Cost: $60-345

651-221-4511, 651-433-2427

http://www.smm.org/classes

SE MINNEAPOLIS SOCCER

Southeast Soccer fields a variety of girls and boys teams for ages U9-U18 at beginner, intermediate and advanced competitive levels. Consider the Lil’ Dribblers soccer program for ages 4 -8, or summer traveling teams (photo left).

612-396-9511

http://www.sesoccer.org

STEPPING STONE THEATER

Learn about devised theater, music, and other performance art forms during these one- to two-week, half- and full-day sessions for those pre-K to grade 12. Two theater classes offered in collaboration with the Science Museum and Minnesota Zoo.

Cost: $125-475

http://steppingstonetheatre.org

TECH CAMPS

Use LEGO bricks, gears and motors to construct and program robots. Opt to learn to code or create your own video game. Math Addvantage offers five-day, half-day camps for grades 2-8.

$215

http://mathaddvantage.com

TEXTILE CENTER CAMPS

Sew, knit, felt, dye and more. Take home completed fiber items from three- and five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for ages 6-16.

Cost: $87-370

612-436-0464

http://textilecentermn.org

TRAPEZE CENTER CIRCUS CAMP

Students ages 8-17 enrolled in the weeklong, half-day camps will experience a variety of circus disciplines (including Trampoline, Static Trapeze, Acrobatics, Circus Bike, and of course Flying Trapeze).

Cost: $275

651-262-9477

www.twincitiestrapeze.com

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Painting, drawing, clay, theater, writing, glass and much more for ages 6-14.

Cost: $23-$97

651-407-0597

http://www.WhiteBearArts.org

YMCA

Explore the variety of Y Summer Programs at over 60 metro-area locations. Programs include flexible three-, four-, and five-day options. There’s something fun for everyone from preschool through grade nine.

Cost: $80-350

http://www.ymcatwincities.org/child_care__preschool/summer_programs

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list of every camp in the Twin Cities. If you would like to be included in next year’s guide, please send us detailed information on the camp.