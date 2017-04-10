Tool Library opens in Midway with excitement and fanfare

Posted on 10 April 2017 by Calvin

All photos by JAN WILLMS

(Click on images to see them larger in a separate window)

Home remodeling enthusiasts, weekend carpenters, wood crafters and do-it-yourself repairers all had an opportunity to explore the new St. Paul Tool Library at its March grand opening. For an annual membership fee of $55, neighborhood residents can visit the Tool Library, 755 Prior Ave. N., and borrow from a catalog of 25,000 home improvement tools for up to a week at a time.

The grand opening featured free food, free beer, music, games for the kids and a chance for everyone to get a close look at the many tools available. Members can also get a 20% discount on monthly classes in woodworking, sewing, home improvement, and crafts.

Many of those attending expressed that they were very excited a business like this with tools that can be borrowed was now open in the old American Can factory right in the Midway.