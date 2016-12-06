TakeAction Minnesota new member meeting overflowed

Posted on 06 December 2016 by Calvin

Story and photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Executive director Dan McGrath reached out to interested supporters of TakeAction Minnesota the day after the election, inviting them to roll up their progressive sleeves and get involved.

Two weeks later, on Nov. 21, more than 150 people (photo left) showed up at the organization’s Hamline-Midway headquarters. They came in response to McGrath’s call to action, charged up and hoping to find a place in the recently changed political landscape. The meeting had to be moved next door to Avalon High School, a larger space that could hold the overflow crowd.

Photo right: Prospective new members answered questions that helped them clarify their own reactions to the election.

TakeAction Minnesota is a broad network of people working to realize racial and economic equity across the state. Their initiatives connect people and organizations to each other: turning someone’s individual desire for change—to pass a more progressive policy or law, to improve an institution, or to influence a harmful idea or perception—into public action.

Chris Conry, strategic campaigns director, said, “We were caught off guard by the turnout. We haven’t done an impromptu style of meeting like this before—one that required only two emails and very little planning. “

“The organization’s priorities,” according to Conry, “are fighting for positive change in health care, climate-related issues, criminal justice reform, and economic policies such as minimum wage and paid sick time.”

Photo left: Board chair Mai Ching Xiong addressed the crowd.

TakeAction Minnesota offers opportunities to learn greater effectiveness as an individual citizen and as part of a progressive group. “There will be an opportunity shortly to attend a hearing about climate change at the legislature,” Conry said. “We’ll also be sponsoring a training series about the new face of local and national government.”

To learn more about the ongoing work of this organization visit www.takeactionminnesota.org. Their office is located at 705 Raymond Ave., Suite #100, just south of University Ave.