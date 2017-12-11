Sometimes, a pair of shoes can change a life

Posted on 11 December 2017 by Calvin

By STEPHANIE FOX

Danny Morgan was heading for a normal middle-class life. In the 1980s, he’d spent three years in college studying pre-law then for years, worked raising money for arts organizations like the San Diego Symphony. But, he developed heart and lung problems, and after a bout with pneumonia, he could no longer work. He ran out of money and housing options and became one of the half a million homeless men, women, and children in the United States.

Photo right: For many homeless, entering this door can change a life. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)

But, Morgan wanted to get back on his feet. He’d heard about the arts scene in the Twin Cities and thought it would be a place for him to find a job. He arrived and found that the pay at local fund-raising organizations was lower than he expected and that affordable housing options were few. He ended up staying at Catholic Charities Higher Ground homeless shelter, searching for work. Although it’s hard to find work when you’re homeless, nationally, about 45 percent of homeless adults have some form of employment.

Most homeless adults—including approximately 1,150 in Ramsey County and 2,025 in Hennepin County—who manage to find work face another barrier. They need proper clothing or tools to begin their new jobs, things that they won’t be able to afford, at least until after a first paycheck.

That’s where Small Sums comes in. The organization fills a unique niche, assisting homeless individuals who have jobs (or who have been offered jobs) with proper work clothes, work shoes, tools, and bus passes, something no other organization offers.

Photo left: Small Sums Executive Director Terry Thomas has work shoes in every size. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)

Terre Thomas, Small Sums Executive Director since 2013, says that this year they served 600 clients and is hoping to grow by another hundred each year. “I tell middle-class people that these people don’t get a letter saying, ‘You’ll start in two weeks.’ More likely, they’ll be told, ‘Can you start third shift tonight?’ and getting what they need for the job can be a burden,” she said.

“More than 50 percent of our clients need black non-slip or black steel toe shoes,” she said. So, Small Sums stocks dozens of shoes and boots in every size.

“Clients can also pick up outdoor work clothes, long underwear, casual shirts, and pants—things most working people take for granted.”

The donation center is located in an old building on University Ave., sharing office space with Landfill Books. The space is rent-free, thanks to Cheapo Record’s owner Al Brown. The entrance is through a door in the back of the building.

Thomas hopes to make the process as easy as possible for those who need it. “We don’t make people jump through hoops,” she said. Anyone who walks through the doors of Small Sums is offered a cup of tea or coffee. When they arrive here, we want to make this easy for them. Most of them are terribly tired; homelessness can be a huge burden. We want to turn that around.”

“I see clients trudging up the hill to our door,” said Thomas. “And then when they leave, they are visibly lighter.”

Photo left: (l to r) Sierra Hegstrom, Small Sum’s Outreach Assistant, former client Danny Morgan, and Executive Director Terre Thomas. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)

The only requirements to get help from Small Sums is a job, or a job offer, and homelessness defined broadly. Clients do not have to be living on the streets. Couch surfing, living in a homeless shelter, or living out of a car, are all considered legitimately qualified as homeless, Thomas said.

Thomas and her crew shops sales and negotiate with store owners to supply her organization. She went to Payless Shoes and talked to the manager who notifies her whenever there is a buy-one-get-one sale. “If we buy then, they give us a 25 percent discount. Right now we have 240 pairs of shoes and boots in stock.”

“If we need tools, we go to Menard’s. We try to give medium quality tools and shoes. Nothing too fancy but nothing that’s cheap quality, nothing used,” she said. “We’re bargain ninjas,” she said. “We are always hoping to get better prices.”

Everyone who comes to Small Sums also gets a small packet with a few essentials including a toothbrush and toothpaste, a month-long bus pass and a gift card for a meal or two at Subway restaurants. The bus pass gets clients to and from work, but it can also add some normality and dignity to lives, letting the newly employed to visit friends, go to the doctor or the grocery store, Thomas said. The packet also includes a list of food shelves that don’t require a permanent address.

The group also gets support from some congregations, charitable foundations, and corporations. They take donations from individuals as well, including some who once sought out their services. Sometimes, Thomas said, they slip a note in with the packet saying, “A former client has bought you lunch.”

The charity also raises money through special events, including an annual luncheon featuring special speakers. Danny Morgan, the once homeless man who moved to Minnesota for work, is now working in a hotel kitchen. He told his inspirational success story to the crowd. Just last month, he finally moved into a small apartment in St. Paul. Small Sums, he said, helped lead him to a stable life. “The difference is huge,” he said. “It’s a miracle to transition from the helplessness of homeless.”

“My new neighborhood is quiet and peaceful, and I can sleep. I feel comfortable living here in the Twin Cities,” Morgan said. “And Small Sums helped lead me to be in a stable situation to find affordable housing.”

And, Morgan admitted, he’s even starting to think about returning to school.