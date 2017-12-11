Small Business Saturday features local sellers and artisans

Posted on 11 December 2017 by Calvin

Article and photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Small Business Saturday was held at Celtic Junction on Sat., Nov. 26. The event, now in its third year, gave neighborhood shoppers a small-scale, friendly destination on what is historically the busiest shopping weekend of the holiday season.

The event is an initiative of the Hamline Midway Coalition (HMC). Board member Greg Anderson said, “We had 30 vendors this year, and half a dozen volunteers. At HMC, we believe it’s important to give small, independent business owners a chance to showcase their talents.”

Photo right: Sabrina McGraw is an independent consultant for Scentsy, a company that creates products that smell really good. Scentsy’s core belief is that fragrance and memory are inseparable, and McGraw had many of their scented wax cubes, warmers, and diffusers on hand to sell. She has been a Midway resident for 13 years and said, “My neighbors are like family to me.”

Photo left: Photographer Karen McCauley was on-site throughout the day to photograph kids with Santa (played by Mitch Siglowski).

Photo right: The wood and acrylic pens from Uncle Fester’s Pens are crafted by hand, one-at-a-time.

Photo left: John Morrison of Jowemo Wood said, “I make something for everyone who eats, drinks, or worries.” He held up a bowl full of his biggest selling item, which he calls worry woods: scraps of polished wood from his workshop that will fit comfortingly into the palm of any hand.

Photo right: The term “milliner” has evolved to describe a person who designs, makes, or trims hats primarily for a female clientele. Milliner Karen Morris modeled one of her hand-made hats.

Photo left: Shelby Teal hand rolls every polymer clay bead for her jewelry line called Rolling Vibe Tribe. She is currently a Studio Arts/Religion major at Hamline University.