Party for the Planet at Como Zoo draws learners of all ages

Posted on 08 May 2017 by Calvin

By MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

In partnership with Excel Energy, Como Zoo and Conservatory threw a Party for the Planet on Apr. 22-23. On Earth Day weekend, children and their families learned about the “super hero” powers that animals have—like tarantula spiders that can re-grow legs and snakes that are masters of disguise, changing their colors to elude predators.

Visitors to the free, public event also learned how they could become conservation superheroes themselves. This year marked the 47th anniversary of Earth Day, a global celebration that reminds us of what we can do to protect our planet’s resources.

Photo right: Alexander Yang (pictured left), a high school senior participating in the Youth Education Program at Como Zoo and Conservatory , explained the importance of planting seeds to a young visitor. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

Event Coordinator Lindsay Sypnieski said, “Our Party for the Planet was part of a national initiative through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, to which we belong. All across the country in the month of April, zoos and aquariums have been offering educational events with conservation themes. The Party for the Planet was a fun way to get people thinking about their role as stewards of the earth. Even if our actions are small, they have an impact that’s either positive or negative.”

Como Zoo and Conservatory offers many opportunities to engage youth with the natural world, conservation issues, and leadership development.

Photo left: Visitors enjoyed crafts and learned about habitat pressure facing panda bears in China. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

One example, their Youth Engagement Program (YEP), is designed for 9th-12th graders who want to grow as leaders in their communities, and to make the world a better place by implementing meaningful conservation projects.

YEP member Alexander Yang was on hand at the Party for the Planet, engaging young people in the value of planting seeds. A senior at Roseville Area High School and a devoted gardener, Yang said that YEP taught him a lot. His year-long YEP project has been about making seeds accessible and available to everyone.

YEP Coordinator Steph Kappel explained, “Our project is just completing its first year. We had ten students participate from across the metro area. We’re currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year. Funding comes from the state Legacy Amendment, and there is no cost for students to participate. More information can be found under the education tab at www.comozooconservatory.org.

Photo left: In an activity called “The Power of Flight”, children learned how monarch butterflies fly thousands of miles each year to their over-wintering grounds in Mexico. The University of Minnesota’s Monarch Lab had a table where children could mix soil and milkweed seeds to make a seed ball to take home. Milkweed is an essential source of food and shelter for monarchs. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

“This year’s YEP projects included a wide range of issues,” Kappel said, “like storm water run-off, engaging more youth of color to use city parks, reducing waste, and improving recycling. All of the projects were selected by students themselves, and they learned valuable skills along the way including project management, the ability to assess community assets, and grant writing. YEP is about making connections with other youth who share a passion for positive change.”

Through education programs like YEP, Nature Walkers (for 13-17-year-olds), Lil’ Explorer Thursdays (for preschoolers), and many others, Como Zoo and Conservatory is helping develop the next generation of conservation superheroes.