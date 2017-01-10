News from Como Park High School

Posted on 10 January 2017 by Calvin

Compiled by ERIC ERICKSON, Social Studies Teacher

• Exciting plans for facility improvements and additions to Como Park High School are set to be implemented beginning in the spring. Beyond classroom upgrades, new common areas, front entry, bathrooms, and a two-story addition, a long-time need for a multi-purpose synthetic turf field has been publicly announced. Installation of the new field inside the track is set to commence this summer.

The new Como field received a major boost of support from the National Football League and the Minnesota Vikings. Based on its competitive application, Como was awarded a $250,000 grant as part of the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program. “This is a great honor for our school,” said principal Theresa Neal, “and we are so grateful to the Vikings and the NFL for funding our request, and to the many people inside and outside the school district who created a compelling proposal.”

The field will be an asset for the entire Como community. Many community leaders stepped up and helped advocate for the field with letters of support. The students and staff are excited to see the field investment coincide with the building improvements and modernization of the academic space.

• French instructor Patricia Teefy proudly announced that eight Como French students were awarded the Xperitas (www.xperitas.org) Global Scholarship to experience immersion travel in Belgium and France next June. The scholarships cover 80% of the total price for the international field trip, and students will work to raise funds for the remainder.

The students will travel to Brussels, Belgium where they will explore the capital city and visit the European Union Headquarters and the European Parliament. From there, the students will go to Paris and spend several days in the “City of Light” discovering cultural attractions. The experience will culminate with a week-long homestay in the city of Nantes in the French region of Brittany, where the Como students will be hosted by French families.

• Academy of Finance (AOF) students served at Feed My Starving Children on Tues., Dec. 13 alongside Como students from the Work-Base Learning Program. Students packed a total of over 44,000 meals for children in needy parts of the world and built new relationships with classmates in the process.

In other AOF news, TopLine Federal Credit Union is the latest community business to create internships with Como’s award-winning Academy of Finance. Additional AOF partners include the BrandLab, 3M, Ecolab, Xcel Energy, the Federal Reserve, Grant Thornton LLP and The Travelers.

• Como’s Chamber Singers added spirit to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis with a pre-concert performance for patrons of Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 9. All five of the Como Park Choirs presented the annual Pops Concert on Dec. 12, in the Como Auditorium and then took the show on the road to sing for the students at Hamline, Galtier and Como elementary schools on Dec. 20.

• Freshman Amelia Schucker earned a violin seat in the Minnesota Opera’s Project Opera program. This year’s production is “The Nightingale” which will be staged at the Minnesota Opera Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 10 and 11. Music Director Matthew Abernathy will lead the youth training program for talented performers.

The Como Park Winter Instrumental Concert will take place on Mon., Jan, 23 in the Como Auditorium at 7pm. The concert will feature the intermediate band, concert band, jazz band and orchestra under the direction of Dr. Philip Fried.

• AP Government students Hannah Rhee, Divine Uchegbu and Dominic Wolters witnessed the Electoral College Assembly with their teacher Eric Erickson as guests of Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon on Dec. 19 at the State Capitol’s Senate Building. The Secretary of State had previously visited Como AP Government classes to discuss political efficacy and voter registration, and followed up to observe the student election that took place on Oct. 25.

After Minnesota’s electors cast their official ballots for Hillary Clinton, Simon met with students to take questions and discuss the procedure, which had the wrinkle of a “faithless elector” and vocal protests from a portion of the assembled audience. It was a unique glimpse into our nation’s constitution and democracy in action.

• Retired NBA player Rick Mahorn of the Detroit Pistons visited the Como Boys’ Basketball program in early December to share life lessons of perseverance. The visit was sponsored by the Gibson Foundation, which is organized by Como assistant coach Donnell Gibson. Mahorn, who was a force for the 1989 NBA champions, shared his story of triumph after overcoming a challenging childhood.

His words of wisdom and encouragement included the need to take school seriously, practice hard, develop a strong work ethic, never give up on your dreams, and stay close to the people that support you.

• Prospective students and parents are invited to Como’s Showcase Night on Thur., Jan. 19, 6-7:30pm. Showcase Night is a wonderful way for families to learn more about the neighborhood high school and all it has to offer. You’ll have a chance to see the school, meet students, teachers, coaches, and administrators, learn about Como’s extensive extra-curricular programs, and academic programs such as Advanced Placement, AVID, and the Academy of Finance.

Shadowing opportunities also are available for prospective students through the first week of February. Interested students can spend a day in school with a current Como student. Online registration is available at comosr.spps.org under the link “Register Now: Como Park Shadow Visits 2017-18.” Tours for parents and students are also available upon request through Jill van Koolwijk, who serves as a Parent Coordinator. She may be reached at 651-744-3997.