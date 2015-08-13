News from Como Park High School

Posted on 13 August 2015 by Calvin

By ERIC ERICKSON

• Two Como E2 environmental students were selected to spend four weeks at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center on Minnesota’s North Shore. Maureen Rein and Seven Armstrong participated in the Ecology Credit Camp, through which students earn high school credit, and college credit upon completion of the ACCUPLACER test. The experience at Wolf Ridge included doing projects both in labs and in the wilderness. Many aspects of the program are like an AP Environmental Science class in the wild. E2 is a vertical academic program between Murray Middle School and Como that begins in an 8th grade Earth Science elective.

• Four Como students are spending their summer at 3M participating in STEP (Science Training Encouragement Program). Celeina Lee, Shara Mafiz, Ashley Yang, and Mai See Yang are all completing eight weeks of research and work in various 3M labs. AP Biology teacher Robyn Asher attended the students’ poster sessions, which were insightful presentations of their scientific process and discovery. Asher completed six weeks of research with 3M staff as part of the TWIST program (Teachers Working in Science and Technology).

• Seven MCJROTC cadets traveled to South Carolina to participate in a regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) camp at The Citadel, with an intensive focus on cyber-security and robotics. The eight-day course facilitated a greater awareness of emerging threats to network-computer platforms. Students analyzed countermeasures and strategies to protect against cyber attack and/or infiltration. Hands-on learning with the construction and timing of robotics systems while working with cadets from around the country offered collaborative leadership experiences. Despite the extreme and oppressive heat, the cadets also conducted outdoor fitness and rappelling activities, along with a visit to historic Charleston and Fort Sumter.

Photo right: Como Academy of Finance teachers Jamie Crandall, Kirstyn Ouverson, Steve Powers and Kris Somerville attended the National Academy Foundation annual conference with Hannah Chan (Youth Career Connect Program Manager for St. Paul Public Schools) and Como Principal Theresa Neal.

• Como Academy of Finance (AOF) teachers attended the National Academy Foundation (NAF) annual conference in Anaheim, California from July 20-22. Learning focused on NAF’s new brand, Be Future Ready and becoming equipped with tools to make Como’s AOF program even stronger. The upcoming school year will include cohorts of 90 freshmen, 60 sophomores, and 60 juniors. The AOF at Como is a small learning community within the larger school where students focus on key components of the business world and are exposed to site visits and speakers in different business professions. Succeeding students are placed in an internship during their senior year and receive 16 college credits from St. Paul College. If you would like more information, please email AOF Coordinator Kris Somerville at kristine.somerville@spps.org.

• Principal Theresa Neal attended a week-long training in July at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education. Neal was one of 200 school administrators from around the country participating in the National Institute for Urban Leaders. Sessions were led by national and internationally recognized Harvard staff. Topics included: Cultural Leadership for Transforming School Organizations; Using Data Effectively; Supporting Teachers in Instruction; Leading Inclusion; and many more sessions that were pertinent to developing leadership skills to effectively lead an urban school with 21st century learners.

• Following the Harvard Institute, Principal Neal represented Como at the Youth Career Connect (YCC) Grantee Conference in Washington DC, July 15-16. The conference was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor and was held on Capitol Hill. Como’s Academy of Finance program is partially supported by funds from the YCC grant. Neal spent two days looking at the framework of career pathways and its effectiveness in supporting academic achievement and career and college readiness. One of the keynote speakers was Thomas E. Perez, the U.S. Secretary of Labor.

• Fall sports teams are hitting the fields and courts this week as official practices begin Aug. 17. Fans can check schedules for all Como and St. Paul City teams at sports.spps.org.

• The Como all school Open House is Thur., Sept. 3 from 5-7pm. All incoming 9th graders and families are invited to meet Como staff, get class information, and see Como’s facilities and opportunities. Returning students and families are also invited to get oriented for the new school year and reconnect with Como staff and families.