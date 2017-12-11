News from Como Park High School

Posted on 11 December 2017 by Calvin

Career development, technology apps, celebrations and D.C. fundraising



Compiled by ERIC ERICKSON, Social Studies Teacher

• Academy of Finance (AOF) students at Como welcomed Wells Fargo employees to school last month for an all-day networking event. Leaders from Wells Fargo guided AOF students from each grade level in small group discussions, mock interviews, resume building lessons and soft skills refinement.

Photo right: KSTP-TV reporter Jessica Miles interviewed senior Tu Lor Eh Paw for a news story about the Wells Fargo corporate visit to Como which focused on career development skills. (Photo submitted)

Coordination between Como AOF instructor Kris Somerville, Wells Fargo, and Junior Achievement’s “JA Inspire” outreach program created a large-scale, impactful experience at Como for over 300 students. Reporter Jessica Miles from KSTP-TV was on site interviewing students and Wells Fargo representatives for the station. A feature story was produced for evening and morning news broadcasts.

Photo left: Photo left: Wells Fargo employees conducted mock interviews with Como Park Academy of Finance (AOF) students in the Como cafeteria last month as part of the AOF Career Development Day. (Photo submitted)

Senior Janeijha Jones said developing confidence in professional situations will serve all students well, regardless of what they study in the future. “The communication skills we get are huge because a lot of young people in this era don’t know how to talk to people or approach someone,” Jones said. Senior Robert Adams added that joining AOF was one of the best decisions he has made in high school. The program has given him the confidence to reach his goal of being an entrepreneur.

• The community is welcome to celebrate the new year with the Como Park Asian American Club (CPAAC) on Fri., Dec. 15 beginning at 6pm in the Como Auditorium at school. The members of CPAAC have coordinated an exciting line-up of entertainment. “All are invited to enjoy food, music, and cultural performances including special guests Creature Crew, a local dance group,” said senior Song Lee, who serves as CPAAC President.

• The Como Park Choirs will present the annual Pops Concert on Mon., Dec. 18 in the Como Auditorium from 7-8pm. The show will feature five choirs performing music ranging from current hits to classics and oldies. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for students and senior citizens.

• The annual Close Up trip to Washington D.C. will take place during the first week of March, but fundraising is already in full swing. Students from AP Government classes will be bagging groceries for customers at the Roseville Cub Foods on Larpenteur from 10am–6:00pm on Sat., Dec. 16, and during winter break on Fri., Dec. 22 and Sat., Dec. 23. Cub customers generously support the effort of the students with donations that help defray the expense of the educational adventure.

Additionally, throughout January, sales and proceeds at the Sunrise Bank Park Perks Coffee Bar will support the Como students’ journey to the nation’s capital. Tasty treats and coffee are located inside the bank at 2250 Como Ave.

Twenty-six seniors studying AP Government and Politics will participate in the Close Up program, which promotes education in democracy and uses the capital as a living classroom. Throughout the week Como students will connect their learning through study visits to monuments and memorials, have meetings with elected officials, policy experts, and journalists, while representing Minnesota in their peer groups with other high school students from across the nation.

• Como girls that are interested in technology applications and desire to learn more about writing code will be starting up the Como Technovation Apps Club again this month. The club meets weekly for three months and includes mentorship from a field expert, the use of the App Inventor product, and coordination from club advisor Liz Riggs.

The culminating event is participation in Minnesota’s Technovation Appapalooza, where students showcase their app to local business and industry leaders at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Last year, one of Como’s teams won at the Minnesota event by developing an efficient language translator. They advanced to the national level of competition, which was evaluated virtually by a committee of judges.

This year, the returning girls aspire to develop a new app that serves people in another efficient way. They also hope to have even more girls participating in the fun, instructive and useful club activity.

• The Cougar boys’ basketball team will play a game in the Target Center at 1pm on Sat., Dec. 16 versus a team from Iowa as part of a special high school event. Cougar fans are encouraged to support the team on the big stage and stay to soak in the other games, concluding with the Timberwolves hosting the Phoenix Suns at 7pm. Coach John Robinson anticipates a fun memory and bonding experience for the Como program.

• Prospective students who are interested in experiencing a day of Como Park High School are invited to shadow a current student. Opportunities for shadowing include Dec. 14, Jan. 10, 11, 17 and 18, as well as Feb. 7 and 8. Parents of interested prospective students who would like to shadow may register on the Como Park High School website link, or by contacting Dede at patricia.hammond@spps.org.