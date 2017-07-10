Neighbors meet, greet, and chalk up the sidewalk

Posted on 10 July 2017 by Calvin

By TERESA MATTILA

Hamline Midway neighbors gathered at Blair and Syndicate on Sat., July 1 for a Sidewalk Chalk Art Party. It was a localized neighborhood planned and coordinated event creating the opportunity for kids of all ages to get together and beautify the neighborhood sidewalks with art. Chalk was provided. Kids made chalk drawings, climbed trees, played hopscotch, ate cookies and cake and drank apple juice. Grownups had a nice time watching and visiting with one another. The weather was perfect. It was a great opportunity to meet neighbors that had never met before. Even Dixie the dog got involved by patiently waiting to greet the local mail truck driver.