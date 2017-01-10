Hamline Midway Coalition By Calvin

By MELISSA CORTES, Community Organizer

Two nominated to Neighborhood Honor Roll

Join us in Congratulating our Neighborhood Honor Roll nominees Ande Quercus and John Bailey. Both are volunteer extraordinaire in the Hamline Midway neighborhood and continue to work on various projects that are making positive and meaningful impacts throughout the city.

Quercus is a member of the Hamline Midway Coalition’s Transportation Committee and Environment Committee. That committee is passionate about environmental issues, pedestrian issues, specifically for people with disabilities for is what drives their work on clearing walkways in the winters, and clearing gutters in the summer. They volunteer to help organize and execute tons of neighborhood events including the Spring Festival, FSI events, and more. They can often be found scouring the neighborhood with their trash pail, helping out at community gardens, and serving as a source of joy and inspiration on neighborhood online forums. This is why we are honored to nominate Ande for the Neighborhood Honor Roll.

Upon moving to the Hamline Midway Neighborhood, Bailey continued to work for issue-based organizations specifically on affordable housing and accessible transportation. Bailey’s current work has been instrumental in getting the St. Paul Tool Library started which have a motto of “Access over Ownership.” His work continues to stay focused on equity, access, and affordability which is making our neighborhood and the city a better place to live.

[Saint Paul Tool Library is set to open on Feb. 25 at 755 Prior Ave N. Visit their Facebook page, SaintPaulToolLibrary, for updates, or if you have questions email StToolLib@gmail.com.]

The Neighborhood Honor Roll event will be held at the University of St. Thomas Anderson Center Ballroom on Fri., Jan. 27, from 5:30-7:30pm. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-paul-neighborhood-honor-roll-2016-awards-dinner-tickets-30467267417.

Community Garden openings

Join your local community garden and grow some happiness!

Tatum Park Community Garden was founded in 2012. They’re located on Taylor Ave., just two blocks west of Newell Park. They are currently seeking new members to join them for the 2017 season.

Plot sizes are 8’ x 20’ and they’re completely organic! An informational meeting is scheduled for Tues., Feb. 7, from 7-8pm at the Hamline Midway Library’s community room. For more information and to RSVP, email TatumParkGarden@gmail.com or call 651-968-9624. Plot fees are $30, and scholarships are available!

Newest HMC Board Members

HMC held its Open House and Annual Meeting on Dec. 13, 2016, where residents elected first-time board members Quinn Doheny and Linda Jackson. For board bios, information on committees, and more information visit. www.hamlinemidway.org.