Hamline Midway Coalition

Posted on 06 November 2017 by Calvin

By MELISSA CORTES, Community Organizer

Midway Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Sat., Nov. 25, 10am-4pm

Pop Up Shop is no longer looking for vendors, all spaces have been filled. To be on a vendor wait list, contact popupshop@hamlinemidway.org.

Owning a small business can come with its challenges of retail space, visibility for your business, and spaces to sell your products. Midway Holiday Pop Up Shop provides a welcoming space for shoppers, families, and small businesses to support one another during the Holidays. The Pop Up Shop host over 35 vendors, has hot drinks, hot foods for purchase, and a lovely visit by Santa himself. Mark your calendars for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 and come to the Celtic Junction at 836 Prior Ave., to support these businesses!

Vendor List:

Christine Anderson

Pine Needles

Zen Forest Photography

Furious Fun Jewelry

Jowemo Wood

Scentsy by Sabrina

Colbalt Crafts

Julie Gebhart

Tinker Tot Gift Shop

Embellish by Sandra

Simple Soaps

Uncle Fester’s Pens

Reindeer Goddess

Free Citizen Co +

Spoonful of Daith

Thomas Art Bros

Rolling Vibe Tribe

Zilla Pottery

Karen Morris Millinery

Rougue Chicken Handmade

James Powell Art

Andina Honey

Curative Clay

Quiro Clay and Rose Havener

Bella Luna Botanicals

Crow Shade Co.

Threadamancer Embroidery

McKenna Anderson

Santa Claus Visit, 10:30am to 12:30pm

Live Music:

10-11am – Terri Mattila

11:30am-1:30pm – An Luan

2-3pm- St. Joseph’s School of Music

Hamline Elementary is providing concessions. Proceeds from concession sales will be used to support “whole child” programming at Hamline Elementary School (a St. Paul Public School).

Pierce Butler Meadows

Pierce Butler Meadows has been restored! At the intersection of Pierce Butler Rte. (west) and Snelling, there is a prairie restoration site for ALL community members to enjoy. After a week of planting and a public art celebration with neighbors, students, and Artist Lucia Monge, the site is ready to germinate over the winter and bloom in the Spring.

Signage will go up on the site early spring with a map of the designated path to walk along to educate and enjoy the site.

We encourage to visit the site and enjoy its beauty with respect.

Any questions about the site or for future volunteer opportunities contact info@hamlinemidway.org.

A dog park in Hamline Midway?

Join HMC and the Department of Parks and Recreation for a public meeting regarding the possibility of creating an off-leash dog park at Newell Park, 5:30–7pm on Thur., Nov. 9 in the Newell Park Building (900 Fairview Ave. N.). Parks and Recreation staff will outline the history and context of the current discussion and answer questions. There will then be an opportunity to provide feedback about the idea of an off-leash dog park at Newell. If you have any questions about the meeting, please contact Michael Jon Olson at michaeljon@hamlinemidway.org. If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like to provide feedback, please send your comments to info@hamlinemidway.org. Comments will be forwarded to Parks and Recreation staff and the City Council Ward 4 office.

Taiko Drumming

Nov. 11 and 28, 10am-12pm

Wilder Community Center For Aging, 650 Marshall Ave.

Great News! The Wilder Center for Aging received funding from the Minnesota State Arts Board, to provide arts learning activities to older adults and their family/friend caregivers who want to stay active. Community Art for Healthy Aging presents Taiko Drumming. There is no cost to participate in the Saturday events, and they are all kid-friendly.

HMC Board of Directors deadline is Nov. 20

Run for the HMC Board of Directors by declaring your candidacy by Mon., Nov. 20. Hamline Midway Coalition is seeking candidates for its Board of Directors. Anyone age 16 or older that resides within, owns property within, or owns a business that is headquartered and principally operates within, the Hamline Midway is eligible to run AND vote in the board elections. If you are interested in working with an informed and engaged group of neighbors to focus on local issues around transportation, development, sustainability and more, consider running for the board.

Anyone interested in running for a seat on the Board of Directors must return a completed application to the Executive Director no later than 5pm on Mon., Nov. 20. To request an application or for more information about serving on the HMC Board of Directors, please contact Michael Jon Olson at 651-494-7682 or michaeljon@hamlinemidway.org.

Photos below: Hamline University students participate in the Pierce Butler Meadows planting and Planton Movil on Oct. 21. (Photos by Pavlica Photography and courtesy of HMC)