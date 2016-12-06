Hamline Elementary plans drop-in times

Posted on 06 December 2016 by Calvin

While Hamline Elementary is always open to prospective families and community members, they are setting aside daytime hours for interested folks to stop in, without an appointment. You can take a tour of the school and learn more about the community partnerships and programming that make Hamline Elementary outstanding and truly unique in St. Paul Public Schools. Stop by the school, 1599 Englewood Ave., Jan. 5, 1:30-2:15pm, or Jan. 10, 17, or 24 from 9-10:30am for tours, question and answer sessions with staff and current families. And mark your calendars for Hamline Elementary’s Annual Winter Warm-Up/Open House event on Thur., Jan. 19, 5-7pm. For questions about any of these events, or to schedule a tour, please call the school at 651-293-8715.