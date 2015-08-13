Hamline and Galtier want the neighborhood back in their schools!

Posted on 13 August 2015 by Calvin

Like most parents, Jessica Kopp searched to find the right school for her second-grade daughter.

Kopp wanted top-notch teachers, strong curriculum, and a school that reflected the richness of the community in which she lives.

She found everything she was looking for at Hamline Elementary, a Saint Paul Public Schools campus that was just four blocks from her home.

“We loved that it was close to home because we love our neighborhood,” said Kopp.

“It’s where we live; it’s where we play, and the teachers are awesome and skilled educators.”

So, it was surprising to her and other parents that neighborhood schools like Hamline and its nearby neighbor, Galtier Community School, weren’t at capacity with waiting lists out of the door.

“Since we’ve been here we’ve wondered why aren’t other people here. I’m constantly amazed by that,” Kopp said.

To help promote both Hamline and Galtier, Kopp and other parents from both schools are collaborating to raise awareness of all the schools have to offer and to encourage other families to consider their neighborhood schools.

They’ve talked to neighborhood groups, garnered support from local businesses and are seeking other opportunities to keep their schools on the radar for other parents who are looking for exceptional schools.

Galtier Community School, located at 1317 Charles Ave, is a campus that was designed for personalized learning. Its classrooms are wide-open spaces, called learning studios, and encourage interaction among students and teachers.

“Many parents have called our school a “hidden gem,” said Galtier Principal, Shawn Stibbins. “We have small class sizes, dedicated teachers and we have high expectations for our students.”

At Hamline Elementary, located at 1599 Englewood Ave, the motto is “College Begins in Kindergarten,” and each year about 100 students from Hamline University spend time at the elementary school working with students.

“It’s great to have a college as your next door neighbor,” said Johnson. “Our collaboration with Hamline University not only provides tutors and mentors, but also a positive learning experience for all our students.”

Kopp and other parents say they will continue to boast about their schools with the hope of convincing other families that both Galtier and Hamline are the right schools for their children.

“Our goal is to get our neighborhood back into our schools,” Kopp said.

Both schools still have openings for kindergarten students. For more information about the schools, or any SPPS school, contact the Student Placement Center at 651-632-3760 or visit apply.spps.org.