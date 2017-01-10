Posted on 10 January 2017 by Calvin

Prospective families are invited to stop by Hamline Elementary, 1599 Englewood Ave., on Thur., Jan. 19 from 5-7pm to take a tour of the building, meet teachers and current families, and learn more about the partnerships and programming that make Hamline Elementary unique in St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS).

Representatives from current and future program partners (including the Hamline to Hamline Collaboration, Discovery Club, Reading Partners, Hancock Recreation Center, and SPPS Early Childhood and Family Education) will be on hand to answer questions and get interested folks connected to their programs.

Families can also learn more about Hamline as an emerging full-service community school, integrating high-quality academics with health and social services, creating opportunities for families and students to thrive both inside and outside of the classroom. Finally, everyone is welcome to stay and join our school community for light refreshments in the cafeteria and games and activities throughout the building.

Hamline Elementary is a St. Paul Public School serving students in PreK-5th grade in the heart of the Midway. Call the school at 651-293-8715 for more information or to schedule a tour.