Posted on 06 February 2018 by Calvin

The Midway neighborhood will soon be a focal point for sustainable design, development, and education once Capitol Region Watershed District (CRWD) moves into its new headquarters at 595 Aldine St.

Construction on the $7.2 million facility is scheduled to start in March, with a move-in date set for fall 2018. MSR Design is the architecture firm, and JE Dunn has been selected as the construction manager for the project.

The renewed building will utilize green building principles including stormwater management practices and energy efficiency measures to conserve natural resources, create a healthy workplace and protect the Mississippi River. Gathering spaces will also be available for community and partner organizations to use.

Plus, CRWD will create a community watershed learning center and will offer on-site educational opportunities to showcase its work to protect, manage and improve water resources including Como Lake, Crosby Lake, Loeb Lake, Lake McCarrons and the Mississippi River. One of the community highlights will be a pocket park, combining the natural and built environments with interactive elements to draw in neighbors and visitors.

“CRWD is adopting the City of St. Paul’s Sustainable Building Policy, and the result will be a stunning remodeled building that will meet standards of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED),” says Mark Doneux, administrator of CRWD. “Our new offices will provide a flexible workplace to accommodate our organization’s growth without the need to acquire additional building space. Plus, the uniquely designed workplace will provide all the space, equipment and support systems in one location that CRWD staff members need to excel at their jobs.”

Since its inception in 1998, CRWD has leased office space in St. Paul.