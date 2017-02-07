Como Council Community Corner

Posted on 07 February 2017 by Calvin

By MICHAEL KUCHTA, Executive Director

District 10 releases upcoming Sunday Series lineup

District 10’s popular Sunday Series returns in 2017 with a free presentation every month this winter and spring.

The series launches Sun., Feb 12, when Minnesota State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer—a longtime District 10 resident—gives a whirlwind tour of the history of the Great Minnesota Get Together. There will be plenty of time for questions and trying to verify how good your memory is. The presentation is 1-2:30pm at Como Dockside, in the third-floor banquet hall.

The rest of the 2017 lineup:

• Mar. 19: Learn about one of our neighborhood’s best-kept secrets: the Como Woodlands Outdoors Classroom. The presentation includes a sneak peak at a new user’s guide to the woodlands. 1-2:30pm, Visitors’ Center at Como Zoo and Conservatory.

• Apr. 2: Sarah Weaver from the University of Minnesota’s Monarch Lab talks about the precarious state of everyone’s favorite butterfly. Her discussion includes an overview of the monarch’s biology and life cycle, why the population of monarchs is crashing, and what individuals can do to turn this around.

• May: Landscape and Garden Design

• June: The Capitol Region Watershed District unveils a new study on Como Lake’s ecology.

Keep tabs on District 10’s website or on social media to get more details as each event draws near.

Report potholes

The unseasonably warm winter means potholes already are blooming all over. The quickest way to file a pothole complaint with City of Saint Paul Public Works is to send location information to Potholes@stpaul.gov.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

• Como Community Council Board: Tue., Feb. 21

• Environment Committee: Wed., Feb. 22

• Land Use Committee: Mon., Feb. 27

• Neighborhood Relations and Safety Committee: Tue., Mar. 7

Community members are always welcome to attend and participate. All meetings begin at 7pm at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton. Whenever possible, agendas are posted ahead of time on the home page of our website: www.district10comopark.org.