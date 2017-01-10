Como Community Council Corner

Posted on 10 January 2017 by Calvin

New recycling starts

As of Jan. 20, curbside recycling using those trusty blue bins is over. Here’s a quick look at how the city’s new system affects residents in District 10:

• Everyone is expected to get a new, wheeled cart this week.

• Collection day switches from Monday to Friday. The last curbside pickup in District 10 was Mon., Jan. 9. There is no curbside pickup on Mon., Jan. 16. That means we’ll have to store recyclables in our new cart for a few weeks.

• The first collection day using the new carts is Fri., Jan. 20.

• For most residents, pickup switches to the alley. However, wherever crews deliver your cart, that is where you should put your recycling.

• Everyone will start with the new, 64-gallon cart. Beginning in April, we’ll be able to trade for a smaller cart (32 gallons) or larger cart (96 gallons) to more accurately fit our needs.

• We now can throw a few more items into the recycling, including the cardboard rolls from paper towels and toilet paper; cardboard food containers, and refrigerated boxes.

What about those blue bins? We can keep our current bins if we want to and use them for other purposes. If you don’t want to keep your bin, St. Paul will collect them (and, yes, recycle them) through Jan. 27. You can drop yours off at Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., or at Palace Community Center, 781 Palace Ave.

Going beyond recycling

District 10’s Environment Committee will host an open community conversation about waste reduction on Wed., Jan. 25. Eureka Recycling will lead the discussion and presentation, show a video on how recycling works in St. Paul, collect feedback on the city’s new collection system, and answer general questions about reducing waste overall. Residents can also drop off unwanted blue recycling bins that night.

The event begins at 6pm at the Como Park Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Pkwy. N., at the northeast corner of Lexington and Horton. Food will be served. The Environment Committee’s monthly meeting follows and, as always, is open to all community members.

Learn what’s coming down the road in 2017

A lot of plans are in the works for construction in District 10 this new year. Our website can get you up to speed on details regarding the rebuilding of Wheelock Pkwy., the expansion of Hmong College Prep Academy, and a host of other building news, including Como Park Senior High School, the Falls Event Center at Bandana Square, the International Institute of Minnesota, and the old Sholom Home property.

Click on the “Construction” tab on our homepage: www.district10comopark.org.

Our honor roll expands

Paul Seeba, Debra Pursley, and the neighbors who voluntarily steward the Churchill Garden have been chosen as District 10’s additions to the St. Paul Neighborhood Honor Roll. The annual award is given to residents or organizations who make a sustained and lasting impact to improve the quality of life in our neighborhood and the city at large. You can see the story on District 10’s website for details on why they are being honored.

The Como Community Council Board selected this year’s winners out of 10 nominees submitted by the community. They will be honored at a citywide celebration Jan. 27 at the University of St. Thomas.

Check out activities at local recreation centers

District 10’s website has full schedules and registration information for winter and spring activities at North Dale and Northwest Como recreation centers. Just click on the “Local Parks” tab at www.district10comopark.org.

Still trying to make our streets safer

Temperatures were barely above zero, but that didn’t stop neighborhood volunteers from teaming with Como High School students and staff for a Stop for Me pedestrian safety demonstration in December at the intersection of Dale and Maryland. That is where Como student Isaac Schneider was severely injured when a vehicle hit him in a crosswalk last May.

In 2016, motorists hit more than 180 pedestrians in St. Paul—a rate of one every other day. The safety event, organized by District 10 and St. Paul Police, gained TV and newspaper coverage.

Big progress

The District 10 organics recycling site on Beulah Lane in Como Park now has a larger bin to meet the rising demand. The site, operated in conjunction with Ramsey County, has tripled its capacity since it opened in July. The unstaffed site is open 24/7 so residents can recycle food scraps and other household organics.

Two elected to Board

Community residents have elected two new members to the Como Community Council board. Wesley Farrow was elected to fill an At-Large vacancy. Maggie Zimmerman was elected to fill a vacancy in Subdistrict 2.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

• Como Community Council Board: Tues., Jan. 17

• Environment Committee: Wed., Jan. 25

• Land Use Committee: Mon., Jan. 30

• Neighborhood Relations and Safety Committee: Tues., Feb. 7

Community members are always welcome to attend and participate. All meetings begin at 7pm at the Como Park Streetcar Station.