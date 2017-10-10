Posted on 10 October 2017 by Calvin

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1636 Van Buren, has joined with members of the surrounding community to create a series of community engagement forums dealing with racial, ethnic, and cultural understanding and reconciliation. This project, “Community Conversations for Racial/Ethnic Reconciliation and Understanding,” stemmed from the realization that communities throughout our country are looking for ways to achieve harmony, and build compassionate and respectful connections among diverse neighbors. The ability to communicate and dialogue with others on these issues in a respectful forum is a critical component to achieving such understanding. People need to be able to ‘tell their stories,’ freely ask questions, and learn about each other to achieve these goals.

The first forum, ‘Jim Crow: Then and Now,” is scheduled for Sat., Nov. 4, 2-5pm. It will be held at Holy Trinity, 1636 Van Buren Ave. This a free event and RSVP’s are welcomed as space is limited. For more information call the church office at 651-228-0930.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church has been a part of the Hamline-Midway neighborhood for over eight years but only recently finalized steps to permanently secure their presence in the area with the purchase of sanctuary previously owned by Epiphany Episcopal Church.

Holy Trinity has plans to increase their involvement with the larger community through a series of outreach activities. One of which is this series of four community engagement forums which will use excerpts from fact-based movies or documentaries to engage participants on issues of race and diversity. In explaining their rationale for this series, Holy Trinity feels that Faith Communities (large and small) along with other community partners can play an important role in assuring the well-being and cohesiveness of our community.

These interactive forums will educate, engage and inspire participants to confront and change the negative elements that often divide us. Participants will be encouraged to share their stories and develop individual and collective strategies for living harmoniously in our increasingly diverse community.

To achieve this, the church has received a grant from the Episcopal Church of Minnesota and has partnered with residents in the surrounding Hamline Midway neighborhood along with the privately-owned business Mosaic on a Stick, Concordia University, Laura Jeffries Academy, and several others.

Very active in this community partnership and the project’s development is St. Matthews Episcopal Church who has shared their commitment and resources in this endeavor.