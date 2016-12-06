ASL & Coffee is gathering spot for the deaf community and friends

Posted on 06 December 2016 by Calvin

Story and photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

In the basement of the historic Charles Thompson Hall at 1824 Marshall Ave. (photo right), a coffee shop staffed by volunteers is serving up coffee and conversation on Fridays from 10am–3pm. The three-story brick building anchors the SW corner of the Fairview and Marshall avenues intersection, with an off-street parking lot and doorway leading to the coffee shop in the rear.

Once inside, it feels like many coffee shops—but with one notable difference. The patrons are all speaking in American Sign Language (ASL).

The board of directors of the Thompson Hall Deaf Club—housed in the same building—originally thought the coffee shop would be open Monday through Friday, but, according to Richard Taylor, ASL & Coffee coordinator, it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

“Our original purpose,” Taylor said, “was to make a space where ASL students from across the Twin Cities could come and practice their signing with members of the deaf community. And, of course, we wanted to have a place for the deaf community to gather mid-day.”

“Since we opened last July,” Taylor continued, we’ve realized there are a few things working against us. For starters, our building is zoned in a non-commercial district. That means we can’t have any traditional signage outside the building or on the street. We want people to know that we’re here and that anyone can stop by.”

The Thompson Hall Deaf Club is one of the oldest continuously operating deaf clubs in the country.

The club celebrated its centennial last month, with four days of festivities. Representatives from Gallaudet University, the world’s only liberal arts college for the deaf (located in Washington DC), traveled here for the event; St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman also attended.

Photo left: ASL & Coffee guests relaxed on a Friday morning at the coffee shop.

The building was constructed in 1916 with funds donated by Margaret Thompson. She and her husband Charles were both active members of the local deaf community. $45,000 was given for the construction of Thompson Hall, and an additional $45,000 was invested in a trust fund to provide for long-term maintenance of the building. Thompson Hall was built by the deaf and for the deaf. Its existence has made possible a permanent home for the deaf community in the Twin Cities.

A plaque in the entryway reads: In loving memory of Charles Thompson, who found pleasure in contributing to the happiness of others.

In 2011, the building received a designation as a national historic landmark. Like any 100-year-old building, the upkeep and care required are considerable. In preparation for the anniversary celebration, Hirschfield Paints donated enough supplies to repaint all of the interior spaces.

The club has a full calendar every weekend with activities ranging from game night, quilting, planning meetings for camping and snowmobiling, holiday gatherings, Bible study and more.

As 2016 draws to a close, the future of the ASL & Coffee venture remains uncertain. Coordinator Richard Taylor and the Thompson Hall Deaf Club board of directors plan to give it another six months, to see if word spreads among nearby colleges and community education programs offering ASL classes.