After 115 years, Dickerman Park finally to take shape?

Posted on 08 May 2017 by Calvin

First phase construction of Dickerman Park may actually begin soon.

The space that will be known as Dickerman Park was originally donated to St. Paul in 1910, but never functioned as a viable public space. In fact, some businesses used the designated park land in front of their buildings as their own, including parking spaces and a school playground.

Dickerman Park will incorporate a quarter-mile stretch of land running north of University Ave. between Fairview Ave. and Aldine St.

According to the Dickerman Park Design Advisory Committee, “The advent of the Green Line, the associated redevelopment in the Fairview Station area, and the lack of visible public green space along the corridor make Dickerman Park an incredible opportunity to create an authentic landmark gathering space reflective of the surrounding community.”

A multi-generational stand of White and Burr Oak trees still exists within the park’s boundaries. The oak trees are iconic. The trees are celebrated in the park’s redesign through the planting of low-growing brightly colored gardens underneath each tree. The gardens span the park’s width, drawing attention to the oaks and beginning a dynamic rhythm of spaces perceptible from University Ave.

Phase one of construction will include site improvements such as concrete walks, plaza space, lighting, seating, bike racks, native plantings, and lawn within the 1.1 acres of designated park land between Fairview Ave. and Wheeler St.