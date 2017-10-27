News from Como Park High School

Posted on 27 October 2017 by Calvin

Compiled by ERIC ERICKSON, Social Studies Teacher

• Como senior Keleenah Yang (photo right) wrote an award-winning essay in a state-wide contest sponsored by the BestPrep Program. Yang will present her essay at the BestPrep Educational Forum on Oct. 24 at the St. Paul RiverCentre in front of an anticipated audience of 700 guests. The event’s keynote speaker will be retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page.

Keleenah’s essay was based on Page’s theme of “Tomorrow’s Leaders” and the prompt “Why Character Matters.” Yang will have an opportunity to meet with Page at a reception before the evening program along with many of the corporate sponsors of the BestPrep Educational Forum including Thomson Reuters, 3M, Cargill, General Mills and Ecolab.

BestPrep has a 40-year history of support and programming as a non-profit organization with a mission to prepare students with business, career and financial literacy skills through hands-on experiences that inspire success in work and life.

• Como Academy of Finance (AOF) coordinator and teacher Kris Somerville was selected by the Minnesota Council on Economic Education (MCEE) for the 2017 Personal Finance Leadership Award. This annual award is supported by Thrivent Financial. Somerville is receiving this award in recognition of her commitment and contribution to personal finance education and professional growth.

Photo right: Como teacher Kris Somerville will receive an award and speak at the Minnesota Council on Economic Education’s recognition event on Nov. 2. Somerville (3rd from left) is pictured here with former Como students at the U of M’s Gopher Business Camp. (Photo provided)

Somerville will be honored at the MCEE’s EconFest celebration on Thur., Nov. 2 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska. She will receive a $1,000 check for her leadership and provide remarks about how personal finance education is essential to the mission within Como’s AOF.

• The National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized Eva Hanson and Eli Pattison from Como’s class of 2018 for their academic excellence. Hanson and Pattison each received a Letter of Commendation for their exceptional academic promise and outstanding potential. Both students are ranked in the Top 10 of the senior class.

• A dozen Como seniors in AP Government and Politics classes will be serving as Ramsey County Election Judges in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. The non-partisan service to the community is a wonderful opportunity to promote the democratic process and ensure fairness in the administration of elections. Students will be trained by Ramsey County officials and then work at their local precincts along with a team of judges.

• Como’s Theatre and Music Department will present the annual fall musical in the Como Auditorium on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 9-10 at 7pm both nights. This year’s show is “Monte Cristo,” a modern adaptation of the classic novel set in an English class’ film competition during a school lockdown. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at the door.

• Construction of the new turf field inside the track was completed during the first week of October. The finished playing surface was scheduled to be completed in August according to project managers. While causing a space crunch and frustration in the short term, the field does look beautiful, and there is hope of hosting a home football playoff game on the site in late October.

Bleachers, press box, and a public address system are still needed. Funding, installation, and timing of those stadium features are still fluid. But the field surface itself will be dedicated on Wed., Oct. 18 at 1pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local officials, representatives from the Minnesota Vikings, Como students and families. All community members and alumni are cordially invited!

• Building additions located to the south of the west wing, toward the railroad tracks, continue to progress. Excavation, footings and foundation work have been completed, and steel beams will be built up during October. The day to day operations of the school have been smooth and without disruption from the work. The majority of the loudest construction is scheduled for after the 2:15 dismissal from classes.

• A video produced by Como teacher and assistant football coach Nick Vruno earned 3rd place in the national “High School Equipment Makeover” contest, thanks to community support and voting. The initiative organized by “Let’s Play” had corporate sponsors with prizes of $1,000 for the ten schools that garnered the most online votes. The Como community responded with great participation to earn a spot in the Top 10 out of what were originally hundreds of entries.

A committee from Let’s Play chose the winner from the ten finalists. While Como was not selected for the grand prize, the $1,000 in physical education equipment will benefit Como students, and the voting campaign inspired both staff and students as the community rallied around the effort.

• Como Cougar cross country running star Florance Uwajenza, a senior, won the Roy Griak Invitational in the scorching afternoon heat on Sat., Sept. 23 at the Bolstad Golf Course on the U of M campus. Uwajenza was the champion of the Maroon Division with over 400 other high school runners. Her time of 12:03 in the 2-mile run earned the gold medal and brought pride to herself and all her Cougar teammates.

• Homecoming week events at Como were festive and fun with spirit days in school, a pep fest, coronation, and “Battle of the Classes” on Fri., Oct. 6. Saturday culminated with the football game and a dance at the school. Special recognition and thanks go to the Como Park Booster Club for their support, fundraising, and labor.